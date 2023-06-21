UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,456 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

