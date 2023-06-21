Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.35 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $255.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

