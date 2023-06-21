AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,331,681,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

