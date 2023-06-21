Aries Wealth Management Purchases 560 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

