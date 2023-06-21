Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, Stolper Co raised its position in Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

