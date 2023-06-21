Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

