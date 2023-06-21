Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,872,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,763,028,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,281,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,669,082 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

WMT stock opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $415.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

