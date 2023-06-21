Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys Shares of 584 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 584 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.12.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $485.86 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

