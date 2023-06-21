McLean Asset Management Corp Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.1% during the first quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

COST opened at $519.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

