Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $56.12 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,777 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $56,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $245,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

COST stock opened at $519.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.