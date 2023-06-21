Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Takes $235,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

