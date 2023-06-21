McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 79 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.03.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

