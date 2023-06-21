Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $519.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

