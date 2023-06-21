Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.8% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $519.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

