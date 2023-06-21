UMB Bank n.a. Has $53.22 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $53,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.05 and a 200-day moving average of $277.03.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

