Norway Savings Bank Purchases 155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $519.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.14 and a 200-day moving average of $492.32. The company has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

