iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

