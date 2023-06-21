Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of V opened at $226.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

