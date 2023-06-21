Salvus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.58.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $317.46 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.