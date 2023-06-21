Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.6% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

