Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

