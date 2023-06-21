Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.12%.
Several research firms have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
