Stolper Co Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stolper Co grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

PFE stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

