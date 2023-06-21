509 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,047.30.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,049.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,997.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,711.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

