Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $482.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

