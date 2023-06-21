Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

HD opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.09 and a 200-day moving average of $303.84. The stock has a market cap of $303.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

