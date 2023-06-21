Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.68 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

