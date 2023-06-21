1,287 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

