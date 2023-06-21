Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,494 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

