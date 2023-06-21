Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 72 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

GD opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

