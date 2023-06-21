Walker Asset Management LLC Buys 120 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOO stock opened at $403.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.