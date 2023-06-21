Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $455.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

