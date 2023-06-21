The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

