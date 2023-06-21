Tarbox Family Office Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.