iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

