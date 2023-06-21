Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys 3,427 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $54,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.63 and its 200-day moving average is $250.32.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

