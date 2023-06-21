Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $202.13 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

