Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.6% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $454.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.69 and its 200 day moving average is $470.65.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.