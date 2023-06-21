Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Shares of MA opened at $374.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

