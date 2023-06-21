Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,000. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

MA opened at $374.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

