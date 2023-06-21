Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $374.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.