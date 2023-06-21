Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $8.52 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $9,796,000. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

