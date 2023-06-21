iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.