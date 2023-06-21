Hyperion Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 7.2% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $366.90 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

