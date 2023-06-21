Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 8.7% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $366.90 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.51.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.