Hyperion Partners LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $374.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $354.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.