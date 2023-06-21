Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,995,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 119,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

