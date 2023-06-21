FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 25.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $439.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

