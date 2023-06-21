Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 112 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.