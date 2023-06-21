Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 980 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

