Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $226.39 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $424.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.